FACTBOX-Olympics-Medal events at the Sochi Games on Monday Feb. 17

SOCHI, Russia, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Medal events at the Winter Olympics in Sochi on Monday when seven gold medals are to be won including the men’s 15km biathlon mass start which was postponed because of fog on Sunday. Event Estimated end (local/GMT/ET) Biathlon, men’s 15 km 1150/0750/0250 Snowboard, men’s cross 1430/1030/0530 Biathlon, women’s 12.5 km 2020/1620/1120 Bobsleigh, two-man 2100/1700/1200 Figure skating, ice dance 2235/1835/1335 Freestyle skiing, men’s aerials 2235/1835/1335 Ski jumping, team large hill 2310/1910/1410 (Compiled by Keith Weir, editing by Josh Reich)