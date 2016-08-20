FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 2-Olympics-Mountain bike-Women's cross country results
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 20, 2016 / 5:05 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 2-Olympics-Mountain bike-Women's cross country results

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 20 (Gracenote) - Olympic mountain bike women's cross country result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
1.   Jenny Rissveds (Sweden)          1 hour 30 minutes 15 seconds 
2.   Maja Wloszczowska (Poland)       1:30:52                      
3.   Catharine Pendrel (Canada)       1:31:41                      
4.   Emily Batty (Canada)             1:31:43                      
5.   Katerina Nash (Czech Republic)   1:32:25                      
6.   Jolanda Neff (Switzerland)       1:32:43                      
7.   Lea Davison (U.S.)               1:33:27                      
8.   Linda Indergand (Switzerland)    1:33:27                      
9.   Yana Belomoina (Ukraine)         1:33:28                      
10.  Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Norway) 1:33:34                      
11.  Annika Langvad (Denmark)         1:33:48                      
12.  Helen Grobert (Germany)          1:34:08                      
13.  Tanja Zakelj (Slovenia)          1:35:17                      
14.  Chloe Woodruff (U.S.)            1:36:17                      
15.  Anne Terpstra (Netherlands)      1:36:33                      
16.  Daniela Campuzano (Mexico)       1:36:33                      
17.  Irina Kalentieva (Russia)        1:36:54                      
18.  Eva Lechner (Italy)              1:38:45                      
19.  Sabine Spitz (Germany)           1:39:16                      
20.  Raiza Goulao Henrique (Brazil)   1:39:21                      
21.  Githa Michiels (Belgium)         1:40:23                      
22.  Iryna Popova (Ukraine)           1:41:29                      
23.  Perrine Clauzel (France)         1:42:23                      
24.  Yao Ping (China)                 1:43:20                      
.    Rebecca Henderson (Australia)    LAP                          
.    Michelle Vorster (Namibia)       LAP                          
.    Jovana Crnogorac (Serbia)        LAP                          
.    Francelina Cabral (East Timor)   LAP                          
.    Pauline Ferrand Prevot (France)  DNF

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.