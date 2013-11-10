FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Local referendum result rules out Munich 2022 bid-mayor
November 10, 2013 / 6:56 PM / 4 years ago

Olympics-Local referendum result rules out Munich 2022 bid-mayor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Munich will not bid for the 2022 winter Olympics after failing to win the support of the local population in a referendum on whether to bid for the Games, mayor Christian Ude said on Sunday.

Ude said the 2022 bid “had failed” after the Alpine community of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, one of four where elections were held, voted against another bid after Munich had unsuccessfully pitched for the 2018 Games.

Munich had attempted to become the first city to host the summer and winter Olympics, after staging the 1972 summer Games.

Kazakhstan’s Almaty and Ukraine’s Lviv have announced their candidacies and China’s state media reported that Beijing and the northern city of Zhangjiakou will jointly bid for the Games.

The deadline for bids is Nov. 14. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)

