FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-CAS reject Murofushi appeal against IOC election block
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
May 22, 2013 / 9:46 AM / 4 years ago

Olympics-CAS reject Murofushi appeal against IOC election block

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, May 22 (Reuters) - The Court of Arbitration for Sport have rejected Japanese hammer thrower Koji Murofushi’s appeal against the blocking of his election to the International Olympic Committee’s Athletes Commission, CAS said on Wednesday.

The court said the main reason for turning down his appeal was that the Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) “did not comply with applicable rules and regulations”.

The London 2012 bronze medallist and the JOC had opted to appeal to CAS after the IOC barred him from the commission over election rules violations.

Taiwanese Athens 2004 Games taekwondo gold medallist Chu Mu-yen was also excluded for similar reasons and his CAS appeal was rejected in March.

Murofushi and Chu were excluded on charges they had campaigned inappropriately, in the wrong places and using methods that were against the rules.

“The IOC welcomes the CAS decision and looks forward to working with Danka Bartekova, James Tomkins, Kirsty Coventry and Tony Estanguet, who are expected to be proposed... for election at the July 2013 Extraordinary Session in Lausanne following expiry of the 28-day appeal period,” the IOC said.

French canoeing gold medalist Estanguet, Zimbabwean swimmer Coventry, Australia’s former Olympic rowing champion Tomkins and Slovakian shooter Bartekova were elected to the commission. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by John O‘Brien)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.