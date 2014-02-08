FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IOC's tolerance message cut from NBC opening ceremony U.S. broadcast
Sections
Featured
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
U.S.
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
February 8, 2014 / 7:05 PM / 4 years ago

IOC's tolerance message cut from NBC opening ceremony U.S. broadcast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 8 (Reuters) - An anti-discrimination message by International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach in his Sochi Olympics opening ceremony speech was cut from the NBC prime time broadcast in the United States on Friday, but seen by viewers in other countries.

The omission follows international criticism of a law signed by Russia’s President Vladimir Putin last year banning the spread of “gay propaganda” among minors.

“Yes, it is possible, even as competitors, to live together under one roof in harmony, with tolerance and without any form of discrimination for whatever reason,” Bach said during a nearly five-minute segment of his speech not seen by American audiences.

NBC said the speech, recorded hours before the U.S. prime time broadcast, was not edited for content.

“The IOC President’s comments were edited for time, as were other speeches, but his message got across very clearly to viewers,” an NBC spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

NBCUniversal is a unit of Comcast Corp. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago, Jennifer Ablan in New York; editing by Gunna Dickson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.