Olympics-Nordic Combined-Germany's Frenzel fit to start large hill event

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia, Feb 18 (Reuters) - German favourite and Olympic gold medalist Eric Frenzel has recovered sufficiently from illness to start Tuesday’s Nordic Combined individual large hill event, a team spokesman said.

Frenzel came down with a virus on Saturday and officials said on Monday it was unlikely he would be able to take part.

“Eric will start,” said team spokesman Florian Schwartz.

Frenzel, 25, easily won the individual normal hill competition last week. He is the runaway World Cup leader this season. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Peter Rutherford)