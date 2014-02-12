FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Nordic Combined-Men's individual 10 km cross-country and overall results
#Olympics News
February 12, 2014 / 1:26 PM / 4 years ago

Olympics-Nordic Combined-Men's individual 10 km cross-country and overall results

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Nordic combined men's individual normal hill 10 km
cross-country and overall results at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Wednesday.

 Rank   Name                                       Jump         Race Time
                                              Time difference   
 1      Eric Frenzel (Germany)                 0:00             23:50.2
 2      Akito Watabe (Japan)                  +0:06             23:48.4
 3      Magnus Krog (Norway)                  +1:03             22:55.3
 4      Alessandro Pittin (Italy)             +1:12             22:47.5
 5      Magnus Hovdal Moan (Norway)           +0:48             23:14.9
 6      Johannes Rydzek (Germany)             +0:41             23:26.5
 7      Lukas Runggaldier (Italy)             +1:03             23:06.9
 8      Fabian Riessle (Germany)              +1:00             23:19.6
 9      Tino Edelmann (Germany)               +0:30             23:57.2
 10     Haavard Klemetsen (Norway)            +0:35             23:53.4
 11     Christoph Bieler (Austria)            +0:38             23:52.4
 12     Lukas Klapfer (Austria)               +0:30             24:24.5
 13     Mikko Kokslien (Norway)               +1:37             23:19.5
 14     Armin Bauer (Italy)                   +1:37             23:19.7
 15     Yoshito Watabe (Japan)                +0:36             24:22.3
 16     Ilkka Herola (Finland)                +1:18             23:41.9
 17     Maxime Laheurte (France)              +0:57             24:05.4
 18     Mario Stecher (Austria)               +1:08             23:54.8
 19     Wilhelm Denifl (Austria)              +0:56             24:10.4
 20     Francois Braud (France)               +1:12             23:57.3
 21     Marjan Jelenko (Slovenia)             +0:30             24:53.2
 22     Hideaki Nagai (Japan)                 +0:48             24:42.1
 23     Pavel Churavy (Czech Republic)        +1:06             24:26.1
 24     Bill Demong (U.S.)                    +1:33             24:06.8
 25     Tomas Slavik (Czech Republic)         +1:34             24:09.4
 26     Bryan Fletcher (U.S.)                 +1:44             24:01.7
 27     Tim Hug (Switzerland)                 +1:40             24:09.4
 28     Sebastien Lacroix (France)            +1:18             24:40.2
 29     Miroslav Dvorak (Czech Republic)      +1:59             23:59.6
 30     Samuel Costa (Italy)                  +1:42             24:31.2
 31     Taihei Kato (Japan)                   +0:30             25:45.0
 32     Tomas Portyk (Czech Republic)         +0:47             25:30.2
 33     Taylor Fletcher (U.S.)                +2:34             23:48.9
 34     Gasper Berlot (Slovenia)              +1:41             24:44.9
 35     Jason Lamy Chappuis (France)          +0:31             25:56.7
 36     Janne Ryynaenen (Finland)             +1:33             25:01.0
 37     Mitja Oranic (Slovenia)               +1:29             25:17.4
 38     Eetu Vaehaesoeyrinki (Finland)        +1:16             25:32.7
 39     Adam Cieslar (Poland)                 +1:50             25:18.7
 40     Mikke Leinonen (Finland)              +1:39             25:30.3
 41     Kristjan Ilves (Estonia)              +0:57             26:26.8
 42     Viktor Pasichnyk (Ukraine)            +1:18             26:13.5
 43     Han Hendrik Piho (Estonia)            +1:55             25:47.4
 44     Karl-August Tiirmaa (Estonia)         +2:06             26:23.2
 45     Evgeniy Klimov (Russia)               +0:27             28:04.0
        Todd Lodwick (U.S.)                   +1:34             DNS
 DNS - Denotes did not start

 (Compiled by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
