Olympics-Nordic Combined-Men's individual 10 km cross-country and overall results

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Nordic combined men's individual normal hill 10 km cross-country and overall results at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Wednesday. Rank Name Jump Race Time Time difference 1 Eric Frenzel (Germany) 0:00 23:50.2 2 Akito Watabe (Japan) +0:06 23:48.4 3 Magnus Krog (Norway) +1:03 22:55.3 4 Alessandro Pittin (Italy) +1:12 22:47.5 5 Magnus Hovdal Moan (Norway) +0:48 23:14.9 6 Johannes Rydzek (Germany) +0:41 23:26.5 7 Lukas Runggaldier (Italy) +1:03 23:06.9 8 Fabian Riessle (Germany) +1:00 23:19.6 9 Tino Edelmann (Germany) +0:30 23:57.2 10 Haavard Klemetsen (Norway) +0:35 23:53.4 11 Christoph Bieler (Austria) +0:38 23:52.4 12 Lukas Klapfer (Austria) +0:30 24:24.5 13 Mikko Kokslien (Norway) +1:37 23:19.5 14 Armin Bauer (Italy) +1:37 23:19.7 15 Yoshito Watabe (Japan) +0:36 24:22.3 16 Ilkka Herola (Finland) +1:18 23:41.9 17 Maxime Laheurte (France) +0:57 24:05.4 18 Mario Stecher (Austria) +1:08 23:54.8 19 Wilhelm Denifl (Austria) +0:56 24:10.4 20 Francois Braud (France) +1:12 23:57.3 21 Marjan Jelenko (Slovenia) +0:30 24:53.2 22 Hideaki Nagai (Japan) +0:48 24:42.1 23 Pavel Churavy (Czech Republic) +1:06 24:26.1 24 Bill Demong (U.S.) +1:33 24:06.8 25 Tomas Slavik (Czech Republic) +1:34 24:09.4 26 Bryan Fletcher (U.S.) +1:44 24:01.7 27 Tim Hug (Switzerland) +1:40 24:09.4 28 Sebastien Lacroix (France) +1:18 24:40.2 29 Miroslav Dvorak (Czech Republic) +1:59 23:59.6 30 Samuel Costa (Italy) +1:42 24:31.2 31 Taihei Kato (Japan) +0:30 25:45.0 32 Tomas Portyk (Czech Republic) +0:47 25:30.2 33 Taylor Fletcher (U.S.) +2:34 23:48.9 34 Gasper Berlot (Slovenia) +1:41 24:44.9 35 Jason Lamy Chappuis (France) +0:31 25:56.7 36 Janne Ryynaenen (Finland) +1:33 25:01.0 37 Mitja Oranic (Slovenia) +1:29 25:17.4 38 Eetu Vaehaesoeyrinki (Finland) +1:16 25:32.7 39 Adam Cieslar (Poland) +1:50 25:18.7 40 Mikke Leinonen (Finland) +1:39 25:30.3 41 Kristjan Ilves (Estonia) +0:57 26:26.8 42 Viktor Pasichnyk (Ukraine) +1:18 26:13.5 43 Han Hendrik Piho (Estonia) +1:55 25:47.4 44 Karl-August Tiirmaa (Estonia) +2:06 26:23.2 45 Evgeniy Klimov (Russia) +0:27 28:04.0 Todd Lodwick (U.S.) +1:34 DNS DNS - Denotes did not start (Compiled by Anand Basu)