UPDATE 1-Olympics-Nordic combined-Japan's Kato breaks elbow after fall

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Japan’s Taihei Kato broke his left elbow after a bad fall on Tuesday in the ski jump leg of the Nordic combined competition at the Winter Olympics, a Japanese team official said.

Kato landed successfully but moments later his left ski came off. He twisted and fell to the ground after flailing to try to keep his balance.

The athlete, who looked to be in considerable pain, was carried off on a stretcher. He has no chance of competing in the 10km cross-country race later, which forms the second part of the Nordic combined event.