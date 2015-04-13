FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Paris City Hall backs 2024 Games plan
April 13, 2015 / 8:41 AM / 2 years ago

Olympics-Paris City Hall backs 2024 Games plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 13 (Reuters) - The City Hall of Paris officially backed a likely bid for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games after a vote by the City Council on Monday.

It is now up to the French National Olympic Committee to formally declare the candidacy before the Sept. 15 deadline.

After French president Francois Hollande said he was in favour of a bid, only the City’s support was missing.

Paris, which last hosted the Summer Games in 1924, lost bids to stage the 1992, 2008 and 2012 Olympics.

Boston, Hamburg and Rome have already launched their bids for the 2024 Games. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

