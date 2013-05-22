FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Puerto Rico's Carrion makes run for IOC presidency
#Market News
May 22, 2013 / 1:01 PM / in 4 years

Olympics-Puerto Rico's Carrion makes run for IOC presidency

Karolos Grohmann

2 Min Read

BERLIN, May 22 (Reuters) - Puerto Rican banker Richard Carrion launched his bid for the presidency of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday, with his long financial experience a powerful pitch in his quest for the world’s top sports job.

The 60-year-old Carrion, who is chairman of Puerto Rican lender Popular Inc, heads the IOC’s finance commission and is a director of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, becomes the third official candidate in the race to be decided on Sept. 10.

“We have a lot at stake in this election,” he told Reuters in a telephone interview.

“Our place in the world is not guaranteed. We must have a leader that knows how not just to manage the coming change, but also make it work for the IOC and the movement,” said the soft-spoken Carrion.

“We must embrace this ever-changing reality and keep innovating and evolving, or risk becoming less relevant to this and future generations.”

IOC Vice Presidents Thomas Bach from Germany and Singapore’s Ng Ser Miang have already launched their campaigns while the head of the International Boxing Federation (AIBA) C.K. Wu is set to announce his bid on Thursday.

