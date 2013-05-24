Olympics-World rowing body's chief Oswald runs for IOC top job

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - World rowing federation (FISA) boss Denis Oswald became the fifth candidate for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) presidency on Friday, with the Swiss sports administrator citing his long experience as an asset.

“More than 40 years of service to the Olympic movement has provided me with a comprehensive understanding of the organisation and the movement as well as its role and significance in the wider world,” he said in a statement.

Oswald, an IOC member since 1991 and member of the powerful executive board for 12 years until 2012, joins the race which already includes Germany’s Thomas Bach, Singapore’s Ng Ser Miang, Puerto Rican banker Richard Carrion and world boxing (AIBA) chief CK Wu from Taiwan.

The IOC will elect a successor to president Jacques Rogge, whose 12-year reign comes to a mandatory end, at their session in Buenos Aires on Sept. 10. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Clare Fallon)