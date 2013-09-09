FACTBOX-Olympics-International Olympic Committee Presidents

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will on Tuesday elect a new president, the ninth in its 119-year history. Following is a list of IOC presidents. 1894-1896: Demetrius Vikelas, Greece 1896-1925: Pierre de Coubertin, France 1925-1942: Henri de Baillet-Latour, Belgium 1946-1952: J. Sigfrid Edstrom, Sweden 1952-1972: Avery Brundage, U.S. 1972-1980: Lord Killanin, Ireland 1980-2001: Juan Antonio Samaranch, Spain 2001-2013: Jacques Rogge, Belgium (Compiled by Ossian Shine, editing by Ed Osmond)