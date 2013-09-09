FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FACTBOX-Olympics-International Olympic Committee Presidents
#Olympics News
September 9, 2013 / 9:46 PM / 4 years ago

FACTBOX-Olympics-International Olympic Committee Presidents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The International Olympic
Committee (IOC) will on Tuesday elect a new president, the ninth
in its 119-year history.
    Following is a list of IOC presidents.
    
    1894-1896:    Demetrius Vikelas, Greece
    1896-1925:    Pierre de Coubertin, France
    1925-1942:    Henri de Baillet-Latour, Belgium
    1946-1952:    J. Sigfrid Edstrom, Sweden
    1952-1972:    Avery Brundage, U.S.
    1972-1980:    Lord Killanin, Ireland
    1980-2001:    Juan Antonio Samaranch, Spain
    2001-2013:    Jacques Rogge, Belgium

 (Compiled by Ossian Shine, editing by Ed Osmond)

