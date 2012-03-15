INTERVIEW-Olympics-Qatar bid to encourage female Arab athletes

DOHA, March 15 (Reuters) - Qatar’s bid to host the 2020 Olympics is a chance to encourage female athletes across the Arabian Gulf region after years of sporting under representation, according to chief executive Noora al-Mannai.

“Not sending a female athlete to the Olympics (in the past) was because we didn’t have anyone qualified,” she told Reuters in an interview.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has offered Qatar wildcard invitations for two female athletes to compete in the London Games later this year, swimmer Nada Arkaji and sprinter Noor al-Malki.

“We are happy to have two wildcards and we are looking for more. They will be role models for other girls, here in Qatar and across the region. We genuinely want to build a movement here. It’s time.” said al-Mannai.

Saudi Arabia and Brunei have also never sent women athletes to an Olympics although the Saudis are in discussions with the IOC over the issue.

Madrid, Istanbul, Tokyo and Azerbaijan’s Baku are also bidding to host the 2020 Games.

As part of its bid Qatar plans to build a high-performance training centre for female althletes in Doha.

”We want to build this gradually so Qatar can be the hub,“ added al-Mannai. ”Women in Saudi Arabia or Kuwait prefer to come here and be trained.

“We understand their culture. Qatar will lead and once we do it others will follow.”

Al-Mannai said the country was keen to improve sport in the Gulf.

DEVELOPING SPORT

“The bid is not about buying games, it’s about developing sport in the region,” she explained.

Despite the fact athletes across the Arabian Gulf region have struggled to win medals in the past, al-Mannai said the Olympics would be a way to change that by encouraging young people in the region to take up sport.

“To build the culture is really a difficult job. But when you bring sport to the region, people will start getting engaged,” she added.

“By bringing the Olympics to Qatar children will dream of competing.”

Poor working conditions are common across the oil and gas-rich Gulf region where impoverished men and women from South Asia have come for decades to toil on construction sites or oil projects or work as domestic help.

Human rights workers have flagged these conditions as a key concern in the run-up to the 2022 World Cup.

“The country is evolving and labour laws are developing. We are looking seriously at labour laws and how we can protect the workers,” said al-Mannai.

She added Qatar’s bid was the lowest-cost of all the contenders as only 10 percent of venues would need to be built.

“Things will be permanent for national use, for people in Qatar to use, but with some extra temporary capacity added,” said al-Mannai. “We might look into other things like temporary housing.”

The surprise departure last month of Rome from the race to host the 2020 Olympics has put the spotlight on the finances of the five remaining candidates, with Baku and Doha, initially seen as outsiders but cash-rich, set to gain in status.

Qatar, the world’s top liquefied natural gas exporter and Azerbaijan’s booming capital Baku, flush with the proceeds of oil and gas sales from reserves in the Caspian Sea, are aggressively going after global events.

The IOC will elect the winning bid in Buenos Aires in September 2013. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)