FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FACTBOX-Olympics-List of members of Refugee Olympic Team
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Factbox
June 3, 2016 / 1:46 PM / a year ago

FACTBOX-Olympics-List of members of Refugee Olympic Team

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, June 3 (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee announced on Friday the first ever refugee team to compete at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

- Rami Anis (M): Country of origin - Syria; host National Olympic Committee Belgium; sport - swimming - Yiech Pur Biel (M): Country of origin - South Sudan; host NOC

Kenya; sport - athletics, 800m - James Nyang Chiengjiek (M): Country of origin - South Sudan; host NOC - Kenya; sport - athletics, 400m - Yonas Kinde (M): Country of origin - Ethiopia; host NOC Luxembourg; sport - athletics, marathon - Anjelina Nada Lohalith (F): Country of origin - South Sudan; host NOC Kenya; sport - athletics, 1500m - Rose Nathike Lokonyen (F): Country of origin - South Sudan; host NOC Kenya; sport - athletics, 800m - Paulo Amotun Lokoro (M): Country of origin - South Sudan; host NOC Kenya; sport - athletics, 1500m - Yolande Bukasa Mabika (F): Country of origin - Democratic Republic of the Congo; host NOC Brazil; sport - judo, -70kg - Yusra Mardini (F): Country of origin - Syria; host NOC Germany; sport - swimming - Popole Misenga (M): Country of origin - Democratic Republic of the Congo; host NOC Brazil; sport - judo -90kg (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.