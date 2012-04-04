FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Car running nicely? Put a London 2012 plate on it
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
April 4, 2012 / 12:05 PM / 6 years ago

Olympics-Car running nicely? Put a London 2012 plate on it

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 4 (Reuters) - British car owners will be able to add some Olympic spirit to their vehicles when a range of London 2012-themed personalised registration plates are auctioned off in June.

Games Organisers LOCOG said in a statement on Wednesday that registrations, including RUN 100M and GO11 DEN, will be sold to the highest bidder by Britain’s Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) at an auction in London from June 7-9.

The DVLA has also become an official licensee of London 2012’s merchandise programme.

LOCOG expects to generate more than one billion pounds ($1.60 billion) worth of sales from their merchandise programme, which will have an estimated 10,000 items on sale by the time the Games open on July 27.

They say merchandise should contribute more than 80 million pounds to the staging of the Games.

$1 = 0.6262 British pounds Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.