FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cities around the world light up buildings 100 days before Rio
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
April 27, 2016 / 1:15 PM / a year ago

Cities around the world light up buildings 100 days before Rio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Tokyo Municipal Government Headquarters are pictured lit in the yellow and green colours of Brazil's flag in celebration of the 100 days before the 2016 Rio Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

LONDON (Reuters) - From the Nelson Mandela Bridge in Johannesburg to the London Eye in Britain, cities around the world are lighting up buildings and landmarks in the yellow and green colours of the Brazilian flag on Wednesday to mark 100 days until the Rio Olympics.

In Japan, the Brazil-themed illuminations decorated the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building while in South Korea, the N Seoul Tower was lit up for the occasion.

Other cities lighting up their buildings include Mexico City, Doha, Buenos Aires and Athens.

The Rio de Janeiro games will run from August 5-21.

Writing By Marie-Louise Gumuchian Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.