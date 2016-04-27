Cities around the world light up buildings 100 days before Rio

The Tokyo Municipal Government Headquarters are pictured lit in the yellow and green colours of Brazil's flag in celebration of the 100 days before the 2016 Rio Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

LONDON (Reuters) - From the Nelson Mandela Bridge in Johannesburg to the London Eye in Britain, cities around the world are lighting up buildings and landmarks in the yellow and green colours of the Brazilian flag on Wednesday to mark 100 days until the Rio Olympics.

In Japan, the Brazil-themed illuminations decorated the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building while in South Korea, the N Seoul Tower was lit up for the occasion.

Other cities lighting up their buildings include Mexico City, Doha, Buenos Aires and Athens.

The Rio de Janeiro games will run from August 5-21.