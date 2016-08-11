FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FACTBOX-Olympic all-around gold medallist Simone Biles
August 11, 2016 / 10:11 PM / a year ago

FACTBOX-Olympic all-around gold medallist Simone Biles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Following is a factbox on American gymnast Simone Biles, who won all-around gold at the Rio Olympics on Thursday.

Hometown: Spring, Texas

Born: March 14, 1997

Coach: Aimee Boorman

OLYMPICS

Gold- all-around (2016); team (2016)

WORLD MEDALS

Gold - all-around (2013, 2014, 2015); balance beam (2014, 2015), floor exercise (2013, 2014, 2015); team (2014, 2015)

Silver - vault (2013, 2014)

Bronze - balance beam (2013); vault (2015)

* Biles is the first woman since 1996 to win the Olympic all-around title as the reigning world champion.

* She has won 14 world championship medals, including 10 golds, which is the most for a female gymnast.

* She is the first woman to win three successive world all around titles and has yet to be beaten in the event at a global meet.

* Biles was the first African-American woman to become world all-around champion.

* In 2014, she became the first woman to win four golds at a single world championships since the Soviet Union's Ludmila Turicheva in 1974.

Information provided by USA Gymnastics Reporting by Pritha Sarkar and Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Frank Pingue

