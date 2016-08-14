FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2016 / 5:30 PM / a year ago

Olympic-Gymnastics-Whitlock wins historic gold for Britain

Pritha Sarkar

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Max Whitlock ended Britain's 120-year wait for an Olympic gymnastics gold medal when he upstaged favourite and twice world champion Kenzo Shirai to win the men's floor exercise title on Sunday.

Whitlock produced a series of gravity-defying tumbles to win gold with a score of 15.633 while Brazilian Diego Hypolito made up for his flop shows at the last two Games by claiming silver to the delight of the partisan crowd.

There was more joy for the home fans as Arthur Mariano picked up the bronze.

Shirai finished fourth after almost sitting down following one of his tumbling runs and stumbling on the next. All around champion Kohei Uchimura was fifth. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Ed Osmond)

