a year ago
Olympics-Gymnastics-Uchimura win men's all around gold
#Olympics News
August 10, 2016 / 9:41 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Gymnastics-Uchimura win men's all around gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Japan's Kohei Uchimura became the first gymnast in 44-years to win back-to-back Olympic all around titles on Wednesday.

Uchimura, who also won the team gold two days ago, had to wait until his final performance on the horizontal bar to snatch the top prize with a total of 92.365.

Ukraine's Oleg Verniaiev had topped the standings going into the final rotation but had to settle for silver after losing out by just 0.099 of a point. Britain's Max Whitlock finished third.

Reporting by Pritha Sarkar; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
