a year ago
Olympics-Gymnastics-Ukraine's Verniaiev wins parallel bars gold
August 16, 2016 / 5:35 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Gymnastics-Ukraine's Verniaiev wins parallel bars gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Oleg Verniaiev made up for his near miss in the all around competition by winning the parallel bars gold at the Olympics on Tuesday.

Verniaiev, who came agonisingly close to ending the all around reign of Japan's Kohei Uchimura before missing out on gold by 0.099 of a point, finally got his hands on the top prize by winning the bars with a total of 16.041.

He beat American silver medallist Danell Leyva by 0.141 of a point. Russia's David Belyavskiy had to settle for bronze.

The Chinese men's gymnastics team will leave Rio without a gold medal after world champion You Hao and Deng Shudi finished out of the medals. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Ken Ferris)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
