a year ago
Olympics-Gymnastics-North Korea's Ri wins men's vault title
#Olympics News
August 15, 2016 / 6:20 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Gymnastics-North Korea's Ri wins men's vault title

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Ri Se-gwang became the first North Korean man to win the Olympic vault title as he soared to victory with an average score of 15.691.

The double world champion also became only the second man from his country to win an Olympic gymnastics title following the success of Pae Gil-su on the pommel horse at the 1992 Barcelona Games.

Ri beat Russia's Denis Abliazin by 0.175 of a point.

Japan's Kenzo Shirai, who missed out on a medal on his signature floor exercise event on Sunday, won bronze with 15.449 as he edged out 35-year-old Romanian Marian Dragulescu on the tiebreak rule after both earned the same average score. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Ken Ferris)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
