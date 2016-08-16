FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Gymnastics-Biles wins record-equalling fourth gold with floor victory
#Olympics News
August 16, 2016 / 6:30 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Gymnastics-Biles wins record-equalling fourth gold with floor victory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Simone Biles showed off her sassy moves and explosive tumbles on the floor exercise to win a record-equalling fourth gold at the Olympics on Tuesday.

A day after a wobbly performance on the beam ended the American's hopes of leaving Rio with a record haul of five golds for a female gymnast, she was back on form to capture the floor title with 15.966 points.

Aly Raisman completed a 1-2 for the United States by earning 15.500, while Briton Amy Tinkler's crowd-pleasing routine to Pretty Woman earned her bronze. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Jan Harvey)

