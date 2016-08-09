FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 1-Olympics-Gymnastics-Americans blow away opposition to win gold
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 9, 2016 / 9:41 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Gymnastics-Americans blow away opposition to win gold

Pritha Sarkar

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Simone Biles and her American team mates proved that they are an untouchable force in gymnastics as they blew away the opposition to win the women's team title at the Olympics on Tuesday.

There were a few wobbles here and there, even for Biles, but those imperfections did not stop them winning the title by a massive 8.209 points over second placed Russia. China were third.

Since the open-ended scoring system was introduced to the sport in 2006, it was the biggest winning margin of any global championships.

They put in such a commanding performance that Biles needed to overhaul a target of just 7.591 with her final floor performance to secure her first Olympic medal.

A score of 15.800 left her and her team mates, Gabby Douglas, Aly Raisman, Laurie Hernandez and Madison Kocian, whooping with joy. It was a second successive team title for the U.S. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Toby Davis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.