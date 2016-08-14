Olympics-Gymnastics-Biles wins women's vault gold

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - All-around champion Simone Biles scooped her third gold medal at the Olympics when she soared to victory in the vault final.

The American beat world champion Maria Paseka of Russia with a score of 15.966 from her two vaults. Paseka claimed silver and Switzerland's Giulia Steingruber pipped India's Dipa Karmakar by 0.15 of a point to take bronze.

Uzbekistan's Oksana Chusovitina, bidding to become the oldest ever gymnast to win an Olympic medal at the age of 41, finished seventh out of the eight finalists after over-rotating on her Produnova. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Meredith Mazzilli)