FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Olympics-Archery-Ku wins men's gold to complete South Korean sweep
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 12, 2016 / 8:05 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Archery-Ku wins men's gold to complete South Korean sweep

Ian Ransom

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Ku Bon-chan outlasted Frenchman Jean-Charles Valladont in the final of the men's individual archery on Friday to capture his second gold of the Rio Olympics and ensure South Korea completed an unprecedented sweep of all four titles.

Ku, who won the team gold with South Korea on Saturday, survived two nail-biting tiebreaks in the quarter-finals and semis before fending off a hard-charging Valladont to win 7-3 on another gusty day at the Sambadrome.

Valladont clinched France's first archery medal since Sebastien Flute's gold at the 1992 Barcelona Games.

American Brady Ellison, edged by Ku in a thrilling semi-final, won his second medal of the Games by defeating Dutchman Sjef Van den Berg in the bronze playoff.

Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.