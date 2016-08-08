Olympics-Archery-World number one Kim knocked out in huge upset

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - South Korea's world number one Kim Woo-jin suffered a stunning defeat by unheralded Indonesian Riau Ega Agatha in the second round of the men's individual archery event at the Rio Games on Monday sending shockwaves through the sport.

Kim, who won gold in the men's team event on Saturday, was tipped to vie with his compatriots for the individual title but was devastated after succumbing to a 6-2 loss on a breezy afternoon at the Sambodromo.

Ega Agatha, a 24-year-old from Surabaya in eastern Java province, lost the opening set but stunned 24-year-old Kim in the next three, slamming the door shut with two brilliant shots that landed flush in the gold target for two perfect scores.

As a modest crowd in the terraces roared, Kim slumped with his head down while his team mates looked on in dismay.

Ega Agatha flashed a huge grin and high-fived his coach after setting up a match with Italy's Mauro Nespoli in the third round.