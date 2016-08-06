Olympics-Archery-South Korea restore order with men's team gold

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - South Korea's archers routed the United States to win the men's team gold at the Rio Olympics on Saturday and restore a dynasty broken by the Americans at London four years ago.

The peerless trio of Kim Woo-jin, Ku Bon-chan and Lee Seung-yun roared to a 6-0 win on a baking hot day at the Sambodromo, clinching South Korea's fifth team title and fourth in the last five Olympics.

The U.S., who ended the South Koreans' run of three titles in the London semi-finals, were left with a second successive silver after their opponents closed out the match in style with a run of perfect scores.

Australia celebrated their first archery medal in 12 years by defeating China in the bronze medal playoff. (Editing by Ed Osmond)