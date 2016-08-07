FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Archery-South Korea's women extend Olympic reign
August 7, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Archery-South Korea's women extend Olympic reign

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - South Korea's archers extended their unbroken reign in the women's team event to an eighth successive Olympics with an emphatic defeat of Russia in the final on Sunday.

The trio of Ki Bo-bae, Choi Mi-sun and Chang Hye-jin were unflappable on a windy day at the Sambodromo, shooting brilliantly to rout their opponents 5-1 and send Korean fans in the terraces into raptures.

Archery queen Ki, the defending champion in the individual event, was magnificent in the win, shooting four perfect scores to ensure the team would remain unbeaten at the Games.

Taiwan's Le Chien-ying, Lin Shi-chia and Tan Ya-ting held off the Italians in the playoff to capture bronze. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Bill Rigby)

