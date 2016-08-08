Olympics-Rio police arrest Namibian boxer for attempted sexual assault

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian police have arrested a 22-year-old Namibian boxer on suspicion of attempting to sexually assault a room maid at the Olympic Village, a police statement on Monday said.

Jonas Junius, who is competing in the light welter division, allegedly grabbed the maid and tried to kiss her. He is also suspected of offering the victim money to sleep with him.

The maid reported the incident to the police.

Last week another boxer, Morocco's Hassan Saada, was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting two room maids at the Olympic Village. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Clare Fallon)