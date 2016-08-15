Olympics-Athletics-Bolt and Gatlin set up 100m final showdown

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Double defending champion Usain Bolt looked to be right at the top of his game when he posted a time of 9.86 seconds easing up to reach the Olympic 100 metres final on Sunday.

The Jamaican ran much more smoothly than in Saturday's heats and was in complete control, glancing from side to side with 30 metres to go before easing over the line.

American Justin Gatlin, fastest in the world this year with 9.80 and likely to be Bolt's main threat in the final, also looked strong and controlled his semi-final in clocking 9.94.

The crowd, healthy but far from capacity, showed what they thought of the man who has served two doping bans by roundly booing when his name was announced and Gatlin barely broke stride after crossing the line before disappearing straight down the tunnel.

Canada's Andre de Grasse also looked good, following Bolt home in the second semi by equalling his 9.92 personal best while former world champion Yohan Blake also advanced in 10.01.

Frenchman Jimmy Vicaut, who scraped through the heats as a fastest loser, won the first of the three semis in 9.95 - fourth quickest of the night. Ben Youssef Meite also went through with an Ivory Coast national record time of 9.97.