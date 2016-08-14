Olympics--Athletics-Britain's Farah retains 10,000m title with sprint finish

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Britain's Mo Farah stormed to the gold medal in the Olympic 10,000 metres final on Saturday, recovering from an early fall to retain his title with a blistering final lap.

Farah, who won the 5,000 and 10,000 metres at the 2012 London Games, was tripped with 16 laps to go and fell to the floor but he picked himself up and appeared in complete control throughout a cagey race to win in 27 minutes 5.17 seconds.

Kenya's Paul Tanui, who has won two world championship bronze medals over 10,000m, tried to keep up with Farah on the final lap but had to settle for silver with Ethiopia's Tamirat Tola taking bronze. (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic, editing by Ed Osmond)