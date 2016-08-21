Olympics-Athletics-American Centrowitz claims shock 1,500m gold medal

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - American Matthew Centrowitz claimed a surprise victory in the men's Olympic 1,500m final on Saturday, stunning former champion and favourite Asbel Kiprop of Kenya.

Kiprop, who has won the past three world championship titles, had been in dominant form throughout the season and was widely expected to add to his Beijing Games gold but it was Centrowitz who pulled off a shock win in a time of 3:50:00.

Centrowitz became the first American to win the Olympic 1,500m gold since 1908.

Defending champion Taoufik Makhloufi of Algeria had to settle for second and Nick Willis of New Zealand took bronze. Kiprop finished in sixth place. (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic, editing by Ed Osmond)