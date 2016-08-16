FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Olympics-Athletics-Kenya's Rudisha retains 800m title
#Olympics News
August 16, 2016 / 1:51 AM / a year ago

Olympics-Athletics-Kenya's Rudisha retains 800m title

Drazen Jorgic

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Kenya's David Rudisha stormed to victory in the Olympic 800 metres final on Monday, retaining title with a devastating final lap sprint.

Rudisha, the world champion and world record holder, hit top gear in the final 300 metres to become the first man since New Zealander Peter Snell in 1964 to successfully defend the Olympic 800m title.

Rudisha crossed the line in 1.42.15, several metres ahead of Algeria's Taoufik Makhloufi, while fast-finishing American Clayton Murphy grabbed bronze. (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic, editing by Mitch Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
