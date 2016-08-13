FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Athletics-Harting keeps discus gold in the family with final throw
#Olympics News
August 13, 2016 / 3:16 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Athletics-Harting keeps discus gold in the family with final throw

Nick Mulvenney

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - German Christoph Harting hurled the discus 68.37 metres with his last throw of the final to dramatically snatch the Olympic title from Piotr Malachowski and keep it safely in the family.

Harting's brother Robert won the gold medal in London four years ago but failed to get through qualifying after suffering a back injury while trying to switch off a lamp with his foot from his bed.

That appeared to clear the way for the year's form thrower Malachowski and the big Pole did not disappoint with long throws on his first three attempts that would have been good enough for gold until Harting's final attempt.

Malachowski had a chance to get back in front with the last throw of the competition but could not surpass Harting or improve on his earlier 67.55, settling for silver ahead of German bronze medallist Daniel Jasinski (67.05). (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ed Osmond)

