FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Olympics-Athletics-London long jump champ Rutherford scrapes into final
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 13, 2016 / 2:06 AM / a year ago

Olympics-Athletics-London long jump champ Rutherford scrapes into final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Defending Olympic long jump champion Greg Rutherford scraped into the Rio Games final on Friday, placing 10th out of 12 qualifiers, after the Briton flirted with disaster by fouling on his first two jumps.

Rutherford, who holds the Olympic, world, Commonwealth and European titles, won gold at London 2012 in what British media later dubbed "Super Saturday", when three British athletes topped the podium in the space of an hour.

He looked in danger of an early exit in Rio however, making two foul jumps before recording a distance of 7.90 metres on his last attempt.

The 29-year-old will now defend his title against challengers including China's Jianan Wang and Jeff Henderson of the United States, who qualified in first and second place with jumps measuring 8.24m and 8.20m.

Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.