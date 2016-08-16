CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Olympics-Athletics-Brazilian Da Silva soars to dramatic pole vault gold

(Corrects reference to three early failures in second paragraph)

* Da Silva clears 6.03m to set Olympic record

* World record-holder Lavillenie takes silver

By Scott Malone and Jack Stubbs

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian Thiago da Silva won the Olympic pole vault gold medal in dramatic fashion on Monday to give the host country its first athletics gold medal of the Games.

World record-holder Renaud Lavillenie of France took the silver medal.

After two early failures, Da Silva passed on an attempt at 5.98 metres and pushed Lavillenie to 6.03, which the Frenchman failed twice before the Brazilian set an Olympic record by clearing that height.

The Brazilian crowd had been quiet early in the night, which began with a rain delay, but quickly got behind their 22-year-old countryman, cheering him wildly and booing Lavillenie as he prepared for his final jump.

Lavillenie gave a thumbs-down signal, an apparent request for quiet, but the crowd ignored him, exploding in cheers when Lavillenie missed his final jump.

Outside the quarter-full stadium, shouts echoed through the darkened streets of Rio's Jardim Botanico neighbourhood.

It was Da Silva's highest jump ever by 10cm, earning the host country's second gold of South America's first Olympics.

Da Silva took up the sport at the age of 14, making him a newcomer compared with Lavillenie.

The Frenchman made his first attempts at vaulting at the age of four, using a curtainrod, imitating his father, an amateur vaulter who built a setup in the backyard for his son to practise. (Editing by Ed Osmond/Sudipto Ganguly)