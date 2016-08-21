FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Athletics-United States reclaim men's 4x400m title
August 21, 2016 / 1:51 AM / a year ago

Olympics-Athletics-United States reclaim men's 4x400m title

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - LaShawn Merritt ran a blistering anchor leg to return the men's 4x400m title to the United States, and win his third Olympic gold medal, in the final athletics event of the Rio Games on Saturday.

The Americans have never gone more than two Games without winning the men's one-lap relay and after being upset by the Bahamas in London four years ago, were determined to secure the title for a record 17th time.

Arman Hall, Tony McQuay and Gil Roberts combined to give Merritt a two metre lead and the former 400m Olympic and world champion extended that to seven to win in two minutes, 57.30 seconds.

Javon Francis stormed down the final straight to give Jamaica silver in 2:58.16, while the Bahamas ran 2:58.49 to pip Belgium for bronze. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
