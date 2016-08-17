FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Olympics-Athletics-Kenya's Kipruto wins men's 3,000m steeplechase gold
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 17, 2016 / 3:21 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Athletics-Kenya's Kipruto wins men's 3,000m steeplechase gold

Drazen Jorgic

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Kenya's Conseslus Kipruto stormed to victory in the men's 3,000 metre steeplechase final on Wednesday, ensuring the East African nation maintained its iron grip on the event it has won in every Games since 1984.

The 21-year-old produced a final lap sprint that saw him grab gold in an Olympic record 8 minutes 3.28 seconds.

Kipruto was so far ahead of his rivals that he started celebrating and waving to the crowd at the start of the final straight.

Evan Jager won a rare medal for the United States in the race - their first since 1984 - overtaking Kenya's double Olympic champion Ezekiel Kemboi in the last 50 metres to take silver.

Editing by Mitch Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.