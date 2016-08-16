FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Olympics-Athletics-American Taylor leaps to second Olympic gold
#Olympics News
August 16, 2016 / 2:26 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Athletics-American Taylor leaps to second Olympic gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Christian Taylor of the United States retained his Olympic men's triple jump title on Tuesday by jumping further than anyone else has recorded this season.

Taylor, the defending Olympic and world champion, made his mark of 17.86 metres at the first attempt, staking a claim for the podium top spot his rivals were unable to match.

His American team mate Will Claye leapt 17.76 metres to take silver. China's Dong Bin went home with bronze after jumping 17.58 metres on his first attempt and failing to make a mark for the rest of the competition.

Editing by Neil Robinson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
