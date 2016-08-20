FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 20, 2016 / 2:46 AM / a year ago

FACTBOX-Olympics-Leading gold medallists in athletics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - List of leading gold medallists in athletics after Usain Bolt won his ninth and Allyson Felix her fifth on Friday:

Nine:

Paavo Nurmi, Finland (1920-28): 10,000 metres (2), individual cross country (2), team cross country (2), 5,000m, 1,500m, 3,000m team.

Carl Lewis, United States (1984-96): Long jump (4), 100m (2), 4x100m relay (2), 200m.

Usain Bolt, Jamaica (2008-16): 100m (3), 200m (3) 4x100m relay (3).

Eight:

Ray Ewry, United States (1900-08): Standing long jump (3), standing high jump (3), standing triple jump (2). (Note: Ewry holds the record for the most individual athletics golds).

Five:

Ville Ritola, Finland (1924-28): 10,000m, 5,000m, 3,000m steeplechase, 3000m team, team cross country.

Allyson Felix, United States (2008-12): 4x100m relay (2), 4x400m relay (2), 200m.

Compiled by Mitch Phillips; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
