Olympics-Hurdles champion Pearson pulls out of Rio Games - report

June 29 (Reuters) - Australia's Olympic champion high hurdler Sally Pearson has pulled out of the Rio de Janeiro games after tearing her hamstring in training, Sydney's Daily Telegraph reported on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old, who won gold in the 100 metres hurdles at the London Olympics, had battled back after being sidelined for a year by a wrist injury only to suffer the hamstring injury training at her base on the Gold Coast, the newspaper said.