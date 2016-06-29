FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 29, 2016 / 12:31 AM / a year ago

Olympics-Hurdles champion Pearson pulls out of Rio Games - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Australia's Olympic champion high hurdler Sally Pearson has pulled out of the Rio de Janeiro games after tearing her hamstring in training, Sydney's Daily Telegraph reported on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old, who won gold in the 100 metres hurdles at the London Olympics, had battled back after being sidelined for a year by a wrist injury only to suffer the hamstring injury training at her base on the Gold Coast, the newspaper said.

Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; editing by Greg Stutchbury

