UPDATE 2-Olympics-Athletics-Thompson maintains Jamaican sprint dominance

(Adds quotes, details)

By Scott Malone and Nick Mulvenney

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Jamaica's Elaine Thompson won the Olympic women's 100 metres gold medal with a time of 10.71 seconds in the final on Saturday, beating two-time defending champion and compatriot Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce into third place.

The 24-year-old Thompson finished ahead of American Tori Bowie who ran 10.83 with Fraser-Pryce taking bronze in 10.86.

Thomson, who won silver in the 200 in last year's world championships in Beijing, admitted to being surprised by her victory.

"When I crossed the line and glanced across to see I was clear (I) didn't quite know how to celebrate," she told reporters.

The finalists finished very tightly grouped with each running under 11 seconds, apart from Jamaica's Christina Williams.

Fraser-Pryce told reporters that if she was going to lose, she was glad to do so to a fellow Jamaican.

"What I'm most happy about is that the 100m title is staying in Jamaica. I'm on the podium with my training partner. I'm proud of Jamaica - just look at my hair," she said, alluding to her brightly-dyed locks.

Countryman Usain Bolt, favourite to win the men's 100m, was quick to congratulate the pair on Twitter, lauding Fraser-Pryce "for fighting and showing the heart of champ".

The gold and bronze performances were Jamaica's first medals of Rio, a count that is expected to rise as the focus shifts from swimming to athletics over the coming week. (Editing by Ed Osmond)