FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 2-Olympics-Athletics-Thompson maintains Jamaican sprint dominance
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Energy and Environment
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 14, 2016 / 2:14 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 2-Olympics-Athletics-Thompson maintains Jamaican sprint dominance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quotes, details)

By Scott Malone and Nick Mulvenney

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Jamaica's Elaine Thompson won the Olympic women's 100 metres gold medal with a time of 10.71 seconds in the final on Saturday, beating two-time defending champion and compatriot Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce into third place.

The 24-year-old Thompson finished ahead of American Tori Bowie who ran 10.83 with Fraser-Pryce taking bronze in 10.86.

Thomson, who won silver in the 200 in last year's world championships in Beijing, admitted to being surprised by her victory.

"When I crossed the line and glanced across to see I was clear (I) didn't quite know how to celebrate," she told reporters.

The finalists finished very tightly grouped with each running under 11 seconds, apart from Jamaica's Christina Williams.

Fraser-Pryce told reporters that if she was going to lose, she was glad to do so to a fellow Jamaican.

"What I'm most happy about is that the 100m title is staying in Jamaica. I'm on the podium with my training partner. I'm proud of Jamaica - just look at my hair," she said, alluding to her brightly-dyed locks.

Countryman Usain Bolt, favourite to win the men's 100m, was quick to congratulate the pair on Twitter, lauding Fraser-Pryce "for fighting and showing the heart of champ".

The gold and bronze performances were Jamaica's first medals of Rio, a count that is expected to rise as the focus shifts from swimming to athletics over the coming week. (Editing by Ed Osmond)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.