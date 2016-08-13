FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Athletics-Jamaica's Fraser-Pryce embarks on triple quest
August 13, 2016 / 4:30 AM / a year ago

Olympics-Athletics-Jamaica's Fraser-Pryce embarks on triple quest

Jack Stubbs

2 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce launched her bid to become the first woman to win three Olympic 100 metres titles on Friday by booking her place in the semi-finals with a time of 10.96 seconds.

The 29-year-old, who won gold in Beijing and London, cruised to an easy win in her heat in Rio, qualifying in first place and posting the only sub-11 seconds time of the night.

Fraser-Pryce, sporting yellow-and-green hair, was one of few athletes to elicit a cheer from the meagre crowds at Rio's Olympic Stadium on the first day of the athletics competition.

Trinidad and Tobago's Michelle-Lee Ahye won her heat in 11 seconds flat to qualify in second place. Marie-Josee Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast, aiming for her country's second Olympic medal in track-and-field, ran 11.01 to go through in third.

Nursing a toe injury, Fraser-Pryce's qualifying time was only her second sub-11 seconds race this season and she faces some stiff competition to reach the top of the podium.

English Gardner and Tori Bowie, both hoping to end the United States' 20-year gold medal drought in the event, qualified fifth (11.09) and sixth (11.13).

Elaine Thompson, whose 10.70 at the national championships this year equalled Fraser-Pryce's Jamaican record and was joint fourth on the all-time list, won her heat in 11.21 but was overshadowed by local sprinter Rosangela Santo.

The Brazilian delighted the smattering of spectators left in the stadium with a second place finish and time of 11.25.

Editing by Peter Rutherford;

