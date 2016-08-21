FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Athletics-South Africa's Semenya takes 800 metres gold
#Olympics News
August 21, 2016 / 12:36 AM / a year ago

Olympics-Athletics-South Africa's Semenya takes 800 metres gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Caster Semenya of South Africa took the gold medal in the Olympic 800 metres on Saturday in a personal best time of 1:55.28 seconds.

Burundi's Francine Niyonsaba finished in 1:56.49 seconds to claim the silver, her country's second medal in any sport at the Olympics. Kenya's Margaret Wambui took bronze in 1:56.89.

Semenya has dominated the 800m this season and there had been speculation she could take down Czech Jarmila Kratochvilova's 1983 time of 1:53.28 seconds - the longest standing athletics world record, set in an era when eastern European doping was rife.

After winning the silver medal in London four years ago, the 25-year-old South African has recorded three of the four fastest times in the world this year. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Ed Osmond)

