a year ago
Olympics-Athletics-Croatia's Perkovic bags gold in women's discus
#Olympics News
August 16, 2016 / 3:46 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Athletics-Croatia's Perkovic bags gold in women's discus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Croatia's Sandra Perkovic overcame nerves and early fouls to successfully defend her Olympic discus title on Tuesday, winning with a best throw of a 69.21 metres.

The 26-year-old hot favourite fumbled her first two throws and was one foul away from early elimination in the final before hurling the medal-winning throw with her third effort.

Perkovic, who has dominated women's discuss since winning gold in the London Games, recorded five foul throws from six attempts but still won by 2.48 metres.

France's Melina Robert-Michon set a national record of 66.73 metres to take silver, while Cuba's reigning world champion Denia Caballero grabbed bronze.

Reporting by Drazen Jorgic, editing by Neil Robinson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
