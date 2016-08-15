Olympics-Athletics-Wlodarczyk shatters world record for hammer gold

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Pole Anita Wlodarczyk underlined her absolute dominance of the women's hammer by throwing a world record 82.29 metres to win Olympic gold by more than five and a half metres on Monday.

The only woman to have thrown the hammer further than 80 metres, the 31-year-old world champion had already broken the Olympic record with a second throw of 80.40 when she entered the ring for the third time.

Wlodarczyk screamed in delight before the projectile even landed, knowing she had done enough to better the mark of 81.08 she set in Cetniewo in Poland earlier this month.

Zhang Wenxiu of China threw 76.75 to add a silver medal to the bronze she won in London four years ago. Sophie Hitchon was third with a British record 74.54 as she claimed a first ever medal for her country in the event. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Tony Jimenez)