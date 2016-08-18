FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Olympics-Athletics-Rollins leads U.S. medal sweep in 100 hurdles
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Putin's weird war gets riskier
Commentary
Putin's weird war gets riskier
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 18, 2016 / 2:11 AM / a year ago

Olympics-Athletics-Rollins leads U.S. medal sweep in 100 hurdles

Nick Mulvenney

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Brianna Rollins of the United States won the 100 metres hurdles gold in a time of 12.48 seconds on Wednesday, leading compatriots Nia Ali and Kristi Castlin in the event's first ever Olympic podium sweep.

Ali was clearly in second place when she crossed the line to take silver in 12.59 but Castlin faced a nervous wait before it was confirmed that she had taken bronze in 12.61.

Britain's Cindy Ofili, also born in the United States, pushed Castlin right to the line but lost out on a medal by two hundredths of a second in 12.63.

The United States sweep was all the more remarkable given world record holder Kendra Harrison and 2008 Olympic champion Dawn Harper missed the Games after failing to make the cut at the U.S. trials. (Editing by Patrick Johnston)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.