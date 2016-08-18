FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Olympics-Athletics-American Bartoletta lands long jump gold
#Olympics News
August 18, 2016 / 1:36 AM / a year ago

Olympics-Athletics-American Bartoletta lands long jump gold

Jack Stubbs

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Tianna Bartoletta of the United States leapt a personal best of 7.17 metres to claim gold in the women's long jump on Wednesday.

Her American team mate and defending Olympic champion Brittney Reese battled it out with Serbia's Ivana Spanovic for second place, ultimately taking silver with a jump measuring 7.15 metres on her last attempt.

Spanovic went home with bronze after setting a national record of 7.08m.

Russia's Darya Klishina, the country's only track and field athlete in Rio, finished ninth after failing to make a mark beyond 6.63 metres.

Klishina had been carrying the medal hopes of her Russian team mates who were excluded from the Games following revelations of state-backed doping in the country, and only won an appeal against her own ban on Monday. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Patrick Johnston)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.