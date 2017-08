RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Kenyan Jemima Jelagat Sumgong won gold in the women's Olympic marathon on Sunday in two hours, 24 minutes and four seconds to become the first Kenyan woman to take the title.

Bahrain's Eunice Jepkirui Kirwa claimed silver and Ethiopian Mare Dibaba snatched the bronze. (Reporting by Scott Malone, editing by Ed Osmond)